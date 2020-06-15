Bike Parks Are Back: Fabio Wibmer & Vali Höll in Saalbach

Style and speed unleashed.

June 15, 2020 By

Bike parks are back! Bike- and YouTube-Star Fabio Wibmer meets two-time Junior Downhill World Champion Vali Höll at the park in Saalbach, Austria.

During Lockdown Fabio managed to reach an audience of millions with his interpretation of ‘Home Office’, while Vali was busy constructing a DYI fitness studio to prepare for the World Cup season and her ‘Home’ World Championships. For both athletes, the opening of Austria’s largest bike region on June 11 finally marked the beginning of a return to business as usual. Goodbye home gym, hello trails.

bike parks are back vali holl
Photo Credit: Saalbach
bike parks are back fabio wibmer
Photo Credit: Saalback

Further information on riding in Saalbach Hinterglemm is available at saalbach.com/bike

