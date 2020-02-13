Our short-travel test loop at the 2020 Bible of Bike Tests in Park City, Utah was all about variety. The climbs alternated between chunky tech and smooth grinds, and the descents were either fast and open or steep and rowdy. Not bad for pedaling in from town. Hop on board for a lap with Gear Editor Travis Engel and Photo & Video Editor Satchel Cronk to get a sense of what we put the test bikes through, and then feel free to start daydreaming about summer…

Travis is riding the Devinci Django, and Satchel is on the Santa Cruz Tallboy.

Distance: 5.3 miles

Elevation gain/loss: 1,360 feet

Trails: Sweeneys, Johns, Ski Team, Treasure Hill

Finding the perfect short- and mid-travel trail-bike climb is difficult. These bikes aren’t cut out for that fire-road life. The uphills need to be challenging and long, but also technical and maybe even kinda fun. Finding the perfect descent isn’t quite as challenging. Today’s more moderate bikes tend to have capabilities that are pointedly immoderate. They can really do anything. The key is packing as many of those things into a ride as possible.

Luckily, we’re talking about Park City here. The density and quantity of trails greatly increase your odds of finding perfection. And straight from town, no less. This loop can be found in the network just west of Park City’s downtown. Bike mag’s Bible testing crew happened to be based off an access road called King Road where you’ll find the start of this particular loop. It’s well worth a ride.

At King Road’s first switchback, continue straight onto a trail called South Sweeney. It’s a mellow, grassy traverse that gets you into a patch of trees when things start to get real. A left will put you onto Sweeney Switchbacks, which ranges from moderately rocky to I-should-have-brought-a-trials-bike. It spills out onto a fire road for a quick rest. Then, you turn on to Johns, which you will probably get to know very well over the next 20 minutes. It’s an unrelenting but always makeable stack of switchbacks through white aspens and green undergrowth. You’ll start to see the light peeking in as you approach the top of Johns.