Behind the Scenes at Åre Bike Festival | Ride With The Swedes S2E2
Exactly what goes into a winning video?
“Ride with the Swedes video series is back for its second season. This time Swedish MTB all-rounder Martin Söderström teamed up with his fellow countryman & Slopestyle superstar Emil Johansson. The Scandinavian MTB dream team are on a quest to hit & ride the best of what their home country and the world have to offer, having as much fun as they possibly can on the way. In episode 2 we get a behind the scenes sneak peak into creating the Team Douche video, winner of the Åre Video Challenge 2019. Main protagonists: Martin Söderström, Adam Klingeteg, Max Wångdahl and Jesper Jonsson.” – Red Bull Bike
Watch Season 2, Episode 1 HERE.
