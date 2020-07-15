Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

“Ride with the Swedes video series is back for its second season. This time Swedish MTB all-rounder Martin Söderström teamed up with his fellow countryman & Slopestyle superstar Emil Johansson. The Scandinavian MTB dream team are on a quest to hit & ride the best of what their home country and the world have to offer, having as much fun as they possibly can on the way. In episode 2 we get a behind the scenes sneak peak into creating the Team Douche video, winner of the Åre Video Challenge 2019. Main protagonists: Martin Söderström, Adam Klingeteg, Max Wångdahl and Jesper Jonsson.” – Red Bull Bike

