becoming ruby

A film about inclusion, identity and hand-drawn heroes. If you can’t find a hero, create your own; for mountain biker, skier and artist Brooklyn Bell, that hand-drawn hero was a comic character named Ruby J. Using Ruby as a role model, Brooklyn set out to “live like her, breathe like her, be unapologetically black like her,” finding her own identity in a mix of dirt, snow, art and inclusion.

Follow Brooklyn around the streets and trails in her hometown of Bellingham, Washington, then over the border to an all-women’s enduro race in Revolstoke BC. Brooklyn finally gets her first race run crash out of the way, and reflects on her position as an extreme minority in the mountain bike community.

Directed by Dave Mayers

Photo Credit: Joey Schusler Photo Credit: Joey Schusler Photo Credit: Joey Schusler Photo Credit: Joey Schusler

Produced by Patagonia