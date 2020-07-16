On two wheels, we are in a constant dance with gravity, moving to avoid falling. EWS racers Andréane Lanthier Nadeau and Miranda Miller and Olympic skier Brittany Phelan meditate on the process, impact and emotion of falling in this short film produced by The New Yorker . An examination of the headspace of pro athletes and risk takers, and a peek into the pull of risk versus reward, this documentary is a refreshingly unique look at our sport.

