This is not one of YT’s iconic launch videos, but it’s done with just as much style. It combines some of the brand’s edgy imagery with the kind of simplicity we see in Raw 100 videos. And it’s no surprise, since Raw 100 is the brainchild of Rupert Walker, who put this particular shred-it together with YT’s Ace Hayden. Check out some artful dodging as Hayden makes poetry of a dry day on Vancouver Island.

