Most little kids like riding bikes and exploring their world from a two-wheeled vantage point. Somewhere along the way, life usually gets in the way, and that simple pleasure gets eclipsed by other more traditional things. In the case of Graham Agassiz, he didn’t let life get in the way. Instead, he made sure that life and mountain biking were one and the same, and he still continues to push the limits of his career today.
Read Aggy’s full athlete profile HERE.
More ‘Accomplice’ athlete edits:
Full Film: "Follow The Fraser"
Back to the roots of big mountain freeriding.
Video: Mountain Bikers In Quarantine
Cabin fever? Nah, not mountain bikers...
Palmer's Peeves: Bottle Openers
Poppin' caps doesn't take special tools, it just takes creativity
Video: Squamish Folks - Ice Cream Slinger Matt Harris
Bikes, dogs, ice cream & community. Need anything else?
Video: Dean Lucas Rides Downhill at Home
Prepping for...the races?
Joe Barnes Lockdown Bites - In The Band!
Bee Gees and brown serpents.
Soil Searching: Tasmania
Vegemite, Detonate.
Behind the Scenes of Fabio Wibmer's "Home Office"
How many tries did it take?
Sound off in the comments below!