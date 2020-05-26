Most little kids like riding bikes and exploring their world from a two-wheeled vantage point. Somewhere along the way, life usually gets in the way, and that simple pleasure gets eclipsed by other more traditional things. In the case of Graham Agassiz, he didn’t let life get in the way. Instead, he made sure that life and mountain biking were one and the same, and he still continues to push the limits of his career today.

graham agassiz
Photo Credit: Paris Gore

Read Aggy’s full athlete profile HERE.

