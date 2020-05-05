‘Accomplice’ Athlete Edits: Ethan Nell

Anything for that Rampage "W".

May 5, 2020 By

Ethan Nell was born and raised in Southern Utah, surrounded by steep hills and perfect jump-building dirt. He started biking as a toddler, and quickly expanded his interests to include the full gamut of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled variety. These days, he’s traveling the world as a professional mountain biker, but nothing beats shredding red dirt at home.

Watch the official teaser for 'Accomplice' HERE.

ethan nell accomplice
Photo Credit: Peter Jamison/Teton Gravity Research
ethan nell accomplice
Photo Credit: Peter Jamison/Teton Gravity Research
ethan nell
Photo Credit: Peter Jamison/Teton Gravity Research
ethan nell
Photo Credit: Peter Jamison/Teton Gravity Research
ethan nell accomplice
Photo Credit: Peter Jamison/Teton Gravity Research

ethan nell
Photo Credit: Peter Jamison/Teton Gravity Research

