‘Accomplice’ Athlete Edits: Andreu Lacondeguy

Freeride family reunion.

May 4, 2020

Andreu Lacondeguy is as elusive as they get. While there’s a crop of riders that revel in the limelight, the accomplished Catalonian has never been one for publicity, instead always letting his riding do the talking, and it speaks loudly.

Watch the official teaser for ‘Accomplice’ HERE.

