If you could give someone a forehead and temple massage in video form, this would be it. H+I Adventures is a mountain-bike tourism agency that offers experiences all over the world. Of course, nobody is traveling anywhere right now. But the most important member of a mountain bike tour never travels. It’s the trail itself, and H+I is committed to do as much for trails as the people who ride them. So, sit down on your office/couch/conference room and take five for some green and misty escape.

