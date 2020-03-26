A Moment of Solitude from Transition Bikes

In an act of accidental timeliness, Transition Bikes released a video of marketing and project manager, Lars Sternberg quitting his home office for a day to go for a ride with his housemate, Roxy. The video isn’t packed with bangers or stunts or even one single close-up slow-mo dirt spray. It’s just really good riding. But the best part happens before the riding starts. Watch carefully at 0:13 when Roxy reacts to him saying, “Let’s go for a bike ride.” It is pure joy. Imagine what those syllables must mean to that dog. How many times it’s been said. How many bike rides they’e gone on. You can tell how much excitement it inspires. We could all use that kind of pure release right now.

P.S. Transition attached the following PSA when circulating this video.

For those that may be concerned about the making of this video during a time like this, we shot this two weeks ago when this crisis was just beginning in the United States. We could see the wave coming, and knew we would all be feeling the stress soon. We want to assure you that we went about making this video responsibly, with only three people involved. Lars intentionally rode at a pace that was safe for him. We understand that riding bikes is inherently dangerous. We hope that you enjoy this video, but please recognize that going out for a ride in this current situation may not be the healthiest decision. We hope you all take this seriously, and proceed cautiously. One day in the future we will be able to get back outside and ride with our friends.