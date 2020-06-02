Follow Diamondback Athlete Eric Porter as he takes his family through the time honored tradition of the family road trip. This one might be just the kind we wish we were doing as kids, though, with the Rainbow Rim of the Grand Canyon as the backdrop and playground. Hop aboard your favorite ride and let’s explore the trails.

