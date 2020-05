Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Some videos leave you wishing you could ride like the pros ride. Jaw-dropping, death-defying and sometimes even gratuitous feats of acrobatics that highlight the cavern that will forever lay between them and us. Then there are videos that just leave you wishing you could ride where the pros ride. The perfect dirt, the perfect topography, the perfect sights and perfect sounds. That’s what Transition’s latest video is about. John Richardson and his Sentinel V2 flowing through some brown powder that any one of us could enjoy. Perhaps just as much as he does. These videos show that maybe there’s not such a big gap between the elites and the masses. Or at least that it doesn’t matter. Stoke is universal.

