In Episode 3 of “A Dog’s Life,” Brendan Fairclough heads down to South Africa with Amaury Pierron to show us what happens when you place two of the world’s fastest Downhill MTB Racers and put them on some private DH tracks. Rumor has it that the dust they roosted will be in the earth’s atmosphere for years.

Following on from the huge success of DEATHGRIP, the new series explores the fun and stylish, zero-limits riding of Brendog and his crew. Jump on board and travel the world to some of the most unique and coolest riding locations the planet has to offer, from the French Alps to the South African wilderness.  

Scott sports actionimage a dogs life episode 3 south africa brendan fairclough photo by ryan franklin _DSC5392 web
Photo Credit: Ryan Franklin
Scott sports actionimage a dogs life episode 3 south africa brendan fairclough photo by jacob gibbins DG_SA_D1_P2 8032012 web
Photo Credit: Jacob Gibbins
a dog's life south africa
Photo Credit: Eric Palmer
Scott sports actionimage a dogs life episode 3 south africa brendan fairclough photo by jacob gibbins DG_SA_D1_P2 8032013 web
Photo Credit: Jacob Gibbins
Scott sports actionimage a dogs life episode 3 south africa brendan fairclough photo by eric palmer EP2_9388
Photo Credit: Eric Palmer

