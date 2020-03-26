In Episode 3 of “A Dog’s Life,” Brendan Fairclough heads down to South Africa with Amaury Pierron to show us what happens when you place two of the world’s fastest Downhill MTB Racers and put them on some private DH tracks. Rumor has it that the dust they roosted will be in the earth’s atmosphere for years.
Following on from the huge success of DEATHGRIP, the new series explores the fun and stylish, zero-limits riding of Brendog and his crew. Jump on board and travel the world to some of the most unique and coolest riding locations the planet has to offer, from the French Alps to the South African wilderness.
Previous Episodes of ‘A Dog’s Life’:
