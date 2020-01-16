Following on from the huge success of DEATHGRIP, the new series explores the fun and stylish, zero-limits riding of Brendog and his crew. Jump on board and travel the world to some of the most unique and coolest riding locations the planet has to offer, from the French Alps to the South African wilderness. In Episode 1, Brendan heads to Madeira, Portugal which is quickly becoming one of the world’s most sough after MTB hotspots. The crew explores explores the rugged and steep volcanic mountains with breath-taking sunrise sessions, high-octane riding and the classic travel misadventures that accompany any good MTB filming trip. Custom tracks, urban descents, and some backflips – “A Dog’s Life – Madeira.” Photo Credit: SCOTT “Since DEATHGRIP, I’ve been frothing to get out filming again. Going to the wildest locations with the best bike riders on the planet to film the ultimate sections is a dream come true. I feel so lucky to be doing this with my life!” — Brendan Fairclough

Photo Credit: SCOTT Photo Credit: SCOTT Photo Credit: SCOTT