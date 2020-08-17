A Beautiful New Pumptrack at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park

Press Release: Jordie Lunn Bike Park

There has been a ton of progress as construction continues at full speed. As the dirt jumps were getting finalized, Velosolutions Canada and a swarm of volunteers began construction on one of the most unique pumptracks they’ve ever made.

Volunteers played a huge role in how fast the pumptrack was built. The team at Velosolutions said it was the most volunteers they’ve ever had. Massive thanks to everyone that took a turn in the sweltering heat and steaming asphalt to bring the track to life!

Photo Credit: Max McCulloch

When’s the park opening? Anticipated completion of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park is Fall 2020, so stay tuned by following us on social media and checking our website. More updates to come as we move through the remaining construction phases!

Photo Credit: Max McCulloch

Pumptrack Builders: Velosolutions Canada

Video and Photos: Max McCulloch

Park Media Sponsor: NOBL Wheels

jordielunnbikepark.com

@jordielunnbikepark