A Beautiful New Pumptrack at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park
Part of the legend's legacy.
Press Release: Jordie Lunn Bike Park
There has been a ton of progress as construction continues at full speed. As the dirt jumps were getting finalized, Velosolutions Canada and a swarm of volunteers began construction on one of the most unique pumptracks they’ve ever made.
Volunteers played a huge role in how fast the pumptrack was built. The team at Velosolutions said it was the most volunteers they’ve ever had. Massive thanks to everyone that took a turn in the sweltering heat and steaming asphalt to bring the track to life!
When’s the park opening? Anticipated completion of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park is Fall 2020, so stay tuned by following us on social media and checking our website. More updates to come as we move through the remaining construction phases!
Pumptrack Builders: Velosolutions Canada
Video and Photos: Max McCulloch
Park Media Sponsor: NOBL Wheels
Teton Gravity Research Presents: "Accomplice"
A film about our finest sidekick
Video: All Wheel Drive // ft. Dan Paley
Do it because it's fun.
Four-Wheeling in Whistler Bike Park with Stacy Kohut
The well-known wheelchair pilot leads Rémy Métailler from A to B (line)
Video: Brown Pow at Mount Shasta Bike Park
Buff duff.
Sound off in the comments below!