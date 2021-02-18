‘Run Around the World’ Season 2 Premiere: Racing Mexico’s Copper Canyon

By

Ultrarunners Jason Schlarb and Gediminas Grinius forge a friendship racing across Mexico’s Copper Canyon in the Season 2 premiere of Run Around the World. The renowned pair chase Miguel Lara while exploring 250km of one of the world’s most beautiful natural wonders.

Watch the premiere of Season 2 above, exclusively on Men’s Journal, and come back as we drop five more new episodes.

Catch Season 1 here:

Season 1, Episode 1 of 'Run Around the World': A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures
Season 1, Episode 2 of 'Run Around the World': A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures
Season 1, Episode 3 of 'Run Around the World': A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures
Season 1, Episode 4 of ‘Run Around the World’: A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures
Season 1, Episode 5 of ‘Run Around the World’: A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures
Season 1, Episode 6 of 'Run Around the World': A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures
LTG_Anker_AMI_3.11.21_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It