‘Run Around the World’ Season 2 Premiere: Racing Mexico’s Copper Canyon

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ultrarunners Jason Schlarb and Gediminas Grinius forge a friendship racing across Mexico’s Copper Canyon in the Season 2 premiere of Run Around the World. The renowned pair chase Miguel Lara while exploring 250km of one of the world’s most beautiful natural wonders.

Watch the premiere of Season 2 above, exclusively on Men’s Journal, and come back as we drop five more new episodes.

Catch Season 1 here: