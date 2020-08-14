Four-Wheeling in Whistler Bike Park with Stacy Kohut

To those of us who don’t spend much time in bike parks, wheelchair athletes may only exist on screen. And even that may have only been during their time in the spotlight in the mid-2000s when the freeride boom met the DVD boom. But what is be a novelty for most of us is just a pretty nice little Saturday for riders like Stacy Kohut.

Kohut is a Paralympic skier turned four-wheeled-mountain-biking legend who helped introduce his sport to us in New World Disorder 2. He’s been riding Whistler Bike Park for 20 years now, and chances are you’ve seen him out there. If you’re ever on the lifts, and they stop for 15 seconds, there’s a good chance Stacy is hopping on for a lap. A lap like the ones Rémy Métailler shot in this recent video. Get some casual backstory of what Stacy is up to, and watch him throw some casual Scandi-flicks while flowing through the park. The one at 3:57 is our favorite.