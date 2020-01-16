Video: Coasting’ into the Off-Season with the Rocky Mountain Race Face EWS Team
Cruisy coastal winter vibes with folks that have a hard time just cruising.
After a long and demanding 2019 EWS race season, the Rocky Mountain Race Face EWS Team got together for a couple days of riding bikes, barbecues and GT’s. With winter setting in on the north shore, they looked to the Sunshine Coast for some sweet winter riding including a day in Coast Gravity Park.
The Rocky Mountain Race Face EWS Race Team includes Jesse Melamed – Athlete
Remi Gauvin – Athlete
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) – Athlete
Jeff Hunter – Mechanic Adam Trotter – Mechanic
Scott Pilecki – Team Manager
Tara Lazarski – Physiotherapist
Rob Bohncke – RF Brand Manager
Stephen Matthews – Rocky Brand manager
