After a long and demanding 2019 EWS race season, the Rocky Mountain Race Face EWS Team got together for a couple days of riding bikes, barbecues and GT’s. With winter setting in on the north shore, they looked to the Sunshine Coast for some sweet winter riding including a day in Coast Gravity Park.

