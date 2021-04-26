CBD and Sports: Can Cannabidiol Improve Athletic Performance?

For most athletes and sports enthusiasts, the search for performance enhancing additions to add to your routine can be undying and often challenging. Because supplements and substances used by athletes – especially professional ones – must conform to anti-doping laws, be safe while effective, and these days are preferably natural, there is a new player in the field. Enter CBD, or cannabidiol.

CBD is making waves among athletes and sports enthusiast who claim the benefits can vary from accelerated recovery, to better sleep, to less stress of upcoming events. Though many organizations still consider THC, the often-better known cousin of CBD, to be an illicit substance the World Anti-Doping Agency does permit the use of CBD for athletes. It’s always best to check with your particular sports and leagues rules, but overall, CBD is gaining more and more popularity among athletes since being removed from the WAD’s list of controlled substances. Let’s take a closer look at why, and how CBD could benefit your athletic routine:

What Is Cannabidiol?

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid that has shown to have anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, anti-anxiety and analgesic properties. CBD, along with other cannabinoids have been thought to help with an abundance of health and wellness related issues, from acting as a sleep aid, to stress reduction and pain management. CBD is vastly different than THC and offers different therapeutic properties that can benefit athletes without causing issues in the direction of drug testing or an altered mindset known as the “high” that comes from THC.

CBD interacts directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, or the ECS. This bodily system is known for controlling and contributing to things like appetite, mood, pain and inflammation. By interacting with the receptors within the ECS, cannabidiol is able to impact the body and brain’s response to a number of things. This interaction has proven beneficial for people from all walks of life, including athletes.

CBD for Athletes

In a 2020 review published by Sports Medicine, preclinical animal studies and clinical trials with non-athletes, researchers found that CBD could help promote both physiological and psychological as well as biochemical benefits that could help athletes. A key factor in this was found directly linked to CBD’s ability to alleviate inflammatory pain linked with tissue damage, and neuropathic pain due to nerve irritation or damage. This could be a gamechanger for action and endurance sport athletes who are subject to high-intensity and impact movements as well as repetitive and long-distance workouts that can lead to inflammation and irritation or injury.

For athletes in any sport, CBD could be a beneficial addition to your training regimen for a few reasons. By interacting specifically with the CB1 and CB2 receptors within the endocannabinoid system, CBD can aid in reducing the pain and inflammation associated with athletic injury or irritation. For athletes this can lead a shorter recovery period with increased comfort. CBD for athletes is commonly consumed through sublingual methods, like an oil or tincture, as well as applied topically with a cream or lotion. Topical application can target specific areas, while sublingual consumption can bring a sense of overall body and mind wellness.

Many athletes may find themselves getting stressed out before a game or event. As stress can impact performance adversely, CBD could be an option for mitigation. To manage game day stress as well as preparation, CBD is a great natural alternative.

Similarly, after an athletic session, game, or heavy workout, it’s important for athletes and active people to get adequate sleep, so the body has time to heal on its own. A tiring day should normally put an athlete to sleep easily but pre-existing sleep issues or heightened stress levels may lead to a struggle getting to sleep at night. CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system to regulate mood and even behavior similarly to pain, helping you stay active during the day and get good sleep at night.

CBD for Athletes: Up Your Performance Naturally

CBD use for athletes is on the rise, and one major influencer is the ability to pass a drug test. As an athlete turning to CBD, always be sure to double check label claims for accuracy so you are in compliance with your team or league’s substance rules. Most companies are transparent in their claims but airing on the side of caution and relying on brands backed by third party -lab-test results is your best way to ensure safety.

If you are curious to learn more about CBD products created specifically with athletes in mind, check out Tribe CBD. Crafted with care from seed to sale, Tribe offers a variety of great products that are perfect for athletes. From their Hemp CBD Energy Shots to their Hemp CBD Cold Therapy Cream, all label claims are backed by third-party test results and are completely THC free unless stated otherwise.