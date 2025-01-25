Post-Ride: Texas Hill Country

Where to drink, dine and unwind to make the most of your Hill Country bike trip

An hour west of Austin, the Hill Country has some of that fast-growing city’s funky demeanor, yoked to a slower pace of life.

One thing the Hill Country doesn’t have is Austin’s night-owl habits: most restaurants and breweries close by 9pm, with many shutting by 8pm. Plan evening rides accordingly to avoid going hungry (or worse, without beer).

Food and Drink

As the weekend destination for Austin, Marble Falls boasts the most vibrant dining scene of the region. And nowhere is Austin's funky city influence more evident in the than Numinous Coffee Roasters. In addition to roasting its own beans in house, Numinous scratch-crafts much of its menu, from pastries to flavored coffee syrups. Grab a coffee or smoothie and one of the many inside and outside tables and plot the day's bike park plan.



Owned by bike-obsessed Bellingham transplants, Save the World Brewing puts its money where its mouth is, championing good causes near and far. But beyond doing good works, they do good beer: the brewery has netted numerous prestigious awards, and the tropical hops of the Chasing Broncos IPA recently beat out a crowded field to take home the gold medal for best hazy IPA at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Think global, drink local: through good causes and great beer, Save the World Brewing has built a loyal (two- and four-legged) community. Photo: Aaron Theisen

Vast swathes of pastoral landscape sprawl out between the Hill Country's small towns. Photo: Aaron Theisen

Named for a mythical Marble Falls bear/man monster, Bear King Brewing exemplifies everything big about that creature and Texas in general. With seating for over 200 and portions big enough for a beast, the downtown Marble Falls brewery is an ideal post-ride refueling stop for groups.



Riders heading out to Flat Rock Ranch should first stop by High’s Café in Comfort to pack a lunch. Located on downtown's historic High Street, High’s Café serves soups, salads and sandwiches, with menu items like the market meatloaf providing a fresh take on familiar comfort food.

In the springtime, the Hill Country comes alive with a riot of wildflowers. Photo: Aaron Theisen

Bike Shop

If the brands a bike shop carries tell an out-of-towner anything about the local terrain, the fleet at Dialed Bike Co., which includes boutique BC freeride forerunners like Forbidden and Chromag, hint at the steep, rowdy lines hidden in the Hill Country. Although Dialed is a prominent booster of the Marble Falls-area bike community, its mobile service benefits road-tripping riders as as much it does locals.

With small trail systems dotting the sprawling Texas Hill Country, visiting mountain bikers should plan on moving around every few days. Fortunately, charming and bike-friendly accommodations abound. Photo: Aaron Theisen

Lodging

With small trail systems dotting the sprawling Texas Hill Country, visiting mountain bikers should plan on moving around every few days. Fortunately, charming and bike-friendly accommodations abound.



Thunderbird Lodge at Spider Mountain repurposes a retro motor court, and rooms with full kitchens make it an excellent base camp for Spider Mountain Bike Park and nearby Reveille Peak Ranch.



East of Marble Falls, Shaffer Bend Recreation Area features AMANI, a safari-style glamping accommodation on the edge of a broad bluff. The Private outdoor cowboy pool and covered porch come with exclusive Hill Country vistas.



At the River Oaks Courts in Medina, the restored historic riverside motor inn features 11 rental units constructed of native stone. Riders can lap Flat Rock Ranch 30 minutes to the east and be back in time for dinner and drinks at the on-site restaurant and bar.

The safari-style porch of the AMANI glamping tent at Shaffer Bend Recreation Area boasts private Hill Country vistas. Photo: Aaron Theisen