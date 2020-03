How to Get There: Located in Central Oregon, on the dry side of the Cascade Mountains, Bend connects to larger Northwest cities via some of the most scenic drives in the country. But mountain bikers should head for the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway, which winds along the Deschutes River and passes Mt. Bachelor ski area and a dozen stunning lakes as well. Ride from town, park at the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station or catch a Cog Wild shuttle to Wanoga Snow Park.Where to Bike: From Wanoga Snow Park, ride Funner, which warms up with two miles of smooth, flowing trail before dropping into techy rocky sections and big drops. Veer left for the bigger options; right for the mellower routes. Ride up Storm King to Lower Whoops, a downhill-only with BMX-quality jumps and smooth berms between the Ponderosas. Ride Phil's Canyon back to town. Another Wanoga area favorite: Tyler's Traverse a seven-mile downhill trail with everything from buff singletrack through scenic meadows to steep rocky climbs and big jumps and drops. Starting in town, you can ride to one of the most popular trail networks, Phil’s Trail, which is rideable earlier in the spring and friendly for all levels. The backcountry loop of North Fork-Flagline-Southfork, which opens on August 15 each summer, complements Mount Bachelor Bike Park’s gravity-served bike trails.Where to Eat/Drink Afterward: Bend’s hip food scene rivals any town its size in the nation, and boasts the most craft breweries per capita in the country. And the coffee? You’ll be buzzing for daily double rides. Try Parrilla Grill and Fix and Repeat for lunch, and the original brewery in Bend, Deschutes Brewery