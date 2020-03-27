Spring brings longer days, warmer temperatures and an open invitation for adventure. Mountain passes in mountain biking meccas like Bend, Oregon, and Squamish, British Columbia, offer access to dreamy dirt and fewer crowds in the spring. Bogus Basin Ski Resort outside Boise, Idaho, and Guardsman Pass in Park City, Utah, serve as launching pads for everything from bike parks to high-desert cross-country trails to epic point-to-point rides. If you’re thinking of hitting the road to celebrate the start of a new season, here’s some ideas on where to head and what to do when you get there.

