This article was produced in partnership with Nokian Tyres.
Spring brings longer days, warmer temperatures and an open invitation for adventure. Mountain passes in mountain biking meccas like Bend, Oregon, and Squamish, British Columbia, offer access to dreamy dirt and fewer crowds in the spring. Bogus Basin Ski Resort outside Boise, Idaho, and Guardsman Pass in Park City, Utah, serve as launching pads for everything from bike parks to high-desert cross-country trails to epic point-to-point rides. If you’re thinking of hitting the road to celebrate the start of a new season, here’s some ideas on where to head and what to do when you get there.
How to Mountain Bike Cedar City and Brian Head
A diversity of terrain is just the start down in the state’s southeast ...
Zion isn’t the best thing about Southwest Utah
The riding is
One Bike, Many Whistlers
No longer just for park rats
The Jolly Green Giant
'The Beast' entertains all abilities in the Green Mountain State
How to Get From Flagstaff to Durango the Fun Way
You will want to rent an RV for this road trip
Islands in the Sky
Exploring Central Montana
A Desert In Full Bloom
Amid heat and thorns, amazing trails abound in Tucson, Arizona
Sound off in the comments below!