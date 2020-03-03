Decision to Come on Fate of Sea Otter 2020

Frank Yohannan, president of the Sea Otter Classic, said on Tuesday that he’s considering how to proceed with this year’s festival given the current coronavirus threat. The festival is scheduled at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California on April 16-19. Over its four days, Sea Otter draws some 10,000 athletes and another 70,000 fans as North America’s race season opener and huge product expo. But with large gatherings all over the world being canceled or postponed amid fears of the contagious coronavirus, which is thought to spread primarily person-to-person, Yohannan said in an e-mail sent on Tuesday afternoon that he’s considering how to proceed.

Dear Sea Otter Supporters:

We are carefully monitoring the coronavirus situation. We’ve been in discussions with various agencies to determine the best course of action regarding the 2020 Sea Otter Classic. Your health and welfare is our primary concern.

We will make a final decision on our position within a couple of days. As you can imagine there are many consequences to consider and we appreciate your patience.

Our sympathy goes out to those affected by coronavirus and we extend our gratitude to all health care workers fighting to contain its spread.

Best regards,

Frank Yohannan

President & CEO

Sea Otter Classic, Inc.

This announcement comes on the same day as the North American Handmade Bicycle Show announced it would postpone its Dallas show to August over concerns of the virus. NAHBS was scheduled to be held later this month.