This story is the final installment of our five-part series examining the intersection of climate change and mountain biking. In it, we explore how climate change is affecting the places and people of our sport, and likewise turn the lens on ourselves as a contributing factor in one of the greatest challenges of our time. Read the other four parts:



Climate Change Threatens Colorado’s High Country

In Southern California, Wildfires are Winning

Hotter, Drier, Dustier—The Scary New Normal in B.C.

How Bad Is Your Bike for the Planet?

“Are there any rattlesnakes around here?” I ask Dave Wiens when I meet him on a warm October afternoon at Hartmans Rock, Colorado. Just downslope from the alpine wonderland of Crested Butte, the town of Gunnison sits instead in high desert—a landscape I’m not super familiar with. Wiens tells me there are snakes, but they’re sleepy and slow right now. He is anything but, with sinews swollen from having hammered 5 miles from town to meet me in a parking lot I drove to—all so I could ask him what his organization is doing about climate change and mountain biking.

As both an ex-racer and the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA)’s executive director, Wiens carries a strong stature. He’s tall and uses a voice that sounds like it’s coming out of a barrel. We roll, and his legs pump as steady as a locomotive’s cranks. The soft-rolling humps of beige rock we’ll crawl and weave through for the next two hours, though, will be our only common ground. Wiens doesn’t think IMBA has a role to play when it comes to the climate.

“IMBA does best when it stays in its lane,” he tells me, stressing he’s not a climate denier. “I don’t see climate change getting too in the way of us creating great places to ride. If it doesn’t snow, you don’t ski or snowboard. But we don’t have that same thing. If a trail got destroyed in a fire or flood, sure, [that would affect us]. But I think that feels maybe one step removed to a lot of mountain bikers. In droughts, we can ride, it just happens to be dusty and dry.”

The catalog of climate impacts I just spent the last three months investigating doesn’t seem to land with the guy at the helm of our sport’s flagship organization. For him, building new trails is still what’s most important. And, under the spell of the ride we just finished, I can see why. In these moments, anything but ecstasy is abstract. But the fact is, that kind single-minded indulgence has left us in a shameful position: Mountain bikers, on the whole, are not paying attention to climate change—let alone considering what to do about it.