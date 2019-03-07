This story is the first installment in our five-part series examining the intersection of climate change and mountain biking. In it, Bike senior writer Matt Coté explores how climate change is affecting the places and people of our sport, and likewise turns the lens on ourselves as a contributing factor in one of the greatest challenges of our time.

It’s fall in Colorado, and the last days of September are playing out in uncanny heat. Staging out of the 6,500-foot-high city of Durango—planted at the foot of the San Juan Mountains—the warm air is especially handy for me. I traveled from British Columbia at the fading edge of the alpine season worried I’d get shut down by snow. Instead, the leaves are just now peaking in the Animas River Valley, and I’m sweating in my lightest jersey. The weather’s a couple weeks behind schedule, which makes the riding all time.

Nichole Baker’s blinding smile soaks up these bonus days the way Superman absorbs his powers from the sun. A small but powerful brunette with stoke three times her size, she leads me down the Dutch Creek trail in a pumping and weaving craze. It’s as though she’s trying to get it all in while she can, feel every nuance of the ground with the greatest of intimacy. For her, it’s not just a matter of the season’s end, she’s not sure how many more years trails like this one have.

Only a couple weeks earlier, by phone, Baker had professed to looking forward to showing me some areas that might not be rideable much longer. This part of Colorado is falling victim to a bark beetle epidemic that’s murdering its coniferous forests, leaving dead-standing trees in their place, and then causing spectacular wildfires. On their heels, monsoons and heavy snowfalls move in, then mudslides and avalanches that prey on the scorched and weakened ground. Bedded on the forest floor amid all of this, are the trails.

On average, Colorado now has 30 less days of winter than it did 30 years ago. And, though this extends the riding season, the collateral damage far outweighs the benefits. As climate change touches down in the high country, it’s becoming clear that mountain bikers stand to lose more than they’ll gain.