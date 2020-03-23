Riding on Mount Hillyer reminds me of an old “Star Trek” set. There’s small alien-looking scrub and polished-clean boulders everywhere. The sun is directly above as I roll on the grippy rock with the city skyline in the distance. Were it July or August, though, the heat up here might be insufferable. Messer and Blaker tell me riders and hikers have increasingly been using trails at night, by headlamp, to avoid the heat. It’s something they hardly used to see, but is common now.



Over in the warm catchment of Old Topanga Canyon, Marti Witter agrees. She’s a PhD fire ecologist with the National Park Service, and focuses on the Santa Monica Mountains, where she lives, as one of her study areas.



“In Southern California, we’re absolutely seeing the temperature change,” she says. “We just had a five-year drought that was the most extreme on record in 1,200 years. … Basically our long-term projection is our winters will be the equivalent of our falls and springs, our falls and springs will be summer, and summer is going to be something that we just haven’t experienced yet.”



Foreboding as that sounds, for Witter, it’s important to parse climate impacts from the indirect consequences of them. She knows from tree rings that from 2011 to 2017 it was dryer than it had been in a millennium. And she knows the extra warmth causing that dryness is from greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere. But she considers that almost all of these fires come from people; there’s almost no lightning in Southern California to otherwise start them. Much of the starts, in fact, come from electrical malfunction. It’s why electrical utility companies recently imposed rolling blackouts in the fall when things are tinder-dry.



“The problem we have now is that with this surplus of human ignitions that we get, we can have fires coming through at very short fire-return intervals,” Witter says. “So, if before you had 70 years or a hundred years between fires, we now have some areas that can have fires every five years, or seven years, or 15 or 20. These plants are not adapted to come back after a short fire-return interval. ... So if we start to lose our native shrubs, what is going to come in and take their place? In very wet years the fuel that you worry about is the annual grasses. It’s the perfect fire fuel.”



Pair that with the annual Santa Ana winds that coincide with the driest time of the year, and it fans the flames of anything that catches. The ensuing fires are nearly unstoppable, but that’s not news to Dave Bannick, who was evacuated from his Thousand Oaks home last year for the Woolsey Fire. After meeting him at JRA Bikes & Brew, his local bike shop, he takes me to Malibu Creek State Park to show me 12-foot-high mustard lining a busy trail mostly trafficked by hikers. The mustard is what makes tumble weeds, and is three times taller than usual.



Bannick moved his family to Thousand Oaks a few years back for the recreational opportunities, especially the trails. He’s a competitive mountain biker, personal trainer and actor. He played one of the jacked villains in “Dude Where’s My Car,” and if he wasn’t riding with me today, he would be training the cast of “The Simpsons.” It all sounds like an L.A. dream, but the fires are making him rethink it.