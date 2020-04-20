But of course there’s more to consider than just shipping. There’s what goes into building the bikes, too. In Taiwan, 93 percent of the power comes from oil, coal, and natural gas. Because of this, a 2018 study by the National University of Taiwan found the country to be “delayed and backwards” in relation to other OECD nations on renewable energy. In China, 70 percent of the electricty still comes from coal. However, China’s been more aggressively curbing its emissions each year. This matters because our bikes are forever a product of the places they came from—embedded for life with the energy that made them.



A 2012 study by Accell Group—a Dutch company that currently owns 17 bicycle brands—provided some context on how much that is exactly. According to them, it takes 310 miles to offset the production of the average road bike against the same distance traveled in a typical passenger car. Interestingly, it took more miles for the fancier, lighter bikes. This makes it hard to extrapolate over to mountain biking, and harder still because we don’t use our bikes for travel.



What we do know for certain, though, is the footprint of each bike is enlarged because of Asia’s dependence on fossil fuels. Since it makes little sense to try to wholesale move the supply chain elsewhere, the best answer is to fix this in place. And, in a way, we are. Manufacturing is what created thriving middle classes in these countries, and the reason they’re able to do any environmental work at all. That’s why labor rights are a big part of the story, too.



“Social sustainability is the bricks environmental sustainability is built upon,” Specialized’s Troy Jones says, “because nobody gives a shit about the environment when they can’t pay for food.”



It’s a significant statement given cheap labor and lax environmental rules was what first lured the bike industry overseas. But according to Jones, Specialized’s corporate responsibility manager, times have changed. He lived in Hong Kong for a long time, and has seen it firsthand.



“It’s rare to see a supplier that’s really dialled in terms of innovation and quality that can get away with polluting and not paying people properly anymore,” he says. “The problem in most countries is not local law, it’s local enforcement. China and Southeast Asia, for example, their environmental laws have surpassed those in the United States. In Viet Nam, Taiwan, and China, local environmental law is actually quite progressive.”



For Specialized, since they’ve never owned their own factories, the answer was to put power in numbers. There’s so much secrecy and proprietary technology in mountain biking it’s hard for companies to work together, but they found a way.



“In 2014, a bunch of people in the bicycle industry kind of realized they didn’t have good processes in place for measuring social compliance,” says Jones. “So, like a code of conduct and auditing protocol that apparel industries had been doing pretty consistently since Nike got in trouble a few decades back. They realized we’re not working with our suppliers in a systemic way to understand their social and environmental impacts. They realized we really can’t do this alone because so much of our supply chain is shared.”



With partners, Specialized helped found an independent organization called the Responsible Sports Initiative. Through it, the current 33 bicycling signatories collaboratively audit shared suppliers to one standard—which is local law. It’s proved to have environmental and financial benefits. Some years back, when the Chinese government raided factories along the Pearl River Delta and found many of them grossly polluting, they closed many overnight. Not Specialized, though, because they were self-compliant. The RSI enhances that kind of positioning for everyone involved.



Where the it falls short, though, is on energy—which is beyond the scope of local law. And as far as the climate’s concerned, helping the places that make our bikes get on clean power should be the next big push.