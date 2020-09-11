The 2020 Photo Annual is out today. This issue, of ALL issues, is best enjoyed in a full print experience. Buy a single copy HERE, or sign up to have print magazines delivered directly to your mailbox.

Photo Credit: Ian Collins

When Ian Collins and Brandon Semenuk team up, creative genius ensues. With Collins behind the lens and Semenuk behind the controls, the duo consistently churns out dynamic images that perpetually push boundaries, both in visual artistry and on-the-bike progression. They landed the Photo Annual cover with this shot taken at an abandoned silver mine near Merritt, British Columbia, producing a symmetrical feast for the eyes with Semenuk’s signature style as the centerpiece.

Photo Credit: Ale DiLullo

The issue’s 32-page Photo Gallery is anchored by this Jordan Manley-esque reflection shot of Darren Berrecloth in Nanaimo, B.C., taken by Ale Di Lullo. The rest of the gallery features riding inspiration from all corners of the world through images shot by the most talented eyes in the business. In a time when we’re all keeping distance from family, colleagues and riding buddies, images maintain those bonds; through photos, we stay connected, up to date and each in other’s hearts, until we’re back to passing each other on the inside, laughing loudly and high-fiving until our hands hurt.

Photo Credit: Brian Vernor

In “Permanent Installation,” writer Dain Zaffke examines how the artistic expressions painted on the iconic Santa Cruz water tanks have evolved along with the town’s trails, from haphazard scrawlings in mountain biking’s renegade beginnings to

polished, poignant messages as trail legitimacy comes into focus.

Photo Credit: Van Swae

Sleek lines and soul for days—steel is very real in our test section, with reviews of two handmade British works of art: the Starling Murmur 29 and the Cotic RocketMAX.