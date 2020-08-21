Palmer’s Peeves, Vol. 4

Palmer’s Peeves are too great to be bound by any one theme. Today, he revisits a classic complaint about lock-on grips, laments the arrival of 35-millimeter bars, whines about our industry’s poorly designed websites, and assures us that wheelbuilding is not an art.

If you just don't have enough squeaky wheels in your life, check out some of Palmer's other peeves.

