It’s the little things, you know? Especially when we’re talking about “Palmer’s Peeves.” In this installment, Ryan Palmer takes aim at a few small grievances he has with Shimano and SRAM. In each case, the components themselves are actually marvelous feats of engineering. They represent the quest for perfection that drives the mountain bike industry. But in some of his examples, those quests have brought the confusion of multiple competing standards. In others, usability has taken a back seat to innovation. Interestingly, Palmer himself has a few of these very components on his builds. Some on his Dream Build. But that’s exactly what makes them so irksome. They’re almost perfect. And for Ryan Palmer, that’s just not enough.

If you missed the most recent “Palmer’s Peeves,” and you just can’t get enough complaining in your life, check it out here.