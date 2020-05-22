We’ve made the ill-advised decision to give Ryan Palmer, Bike Magazine’s complainer-in-chief, an even fancier platform to tell the bike industry what it’s doing wrong. This is the first video edition of Palmer’s Peeves, in which he tells us why the trendy practice of bike brands making clever bottle openers isn’t just unnecessary, the bottle opener itself is unnecessary. He proves his point in some … questionable ways. Enjoy at your own risk.
