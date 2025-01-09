When the YT Izzo first launched, it was accompanied by one of the most engaging campaigns I have ever seen for a bike launch. The animated short video in the launch campaign featured “Izzo” as he fought through a hybrid city that took inspiration from Japan throughout the ages. The protagonist had to use speed, agility, and the sharpness of his blade to defeat the obstacles in his way. Much like the film's protagonist, the Izzo bikes are designed around the same attributes to navigate the trails.

Since its introduction, the IZZO has embodied the spirit of a do-it-all bike, as many short-travel trail bikes tend to do. Inspired by its Uncaged predecessors, the new Izzo Core range ups the travel, introduces the new Öhlins RXF36 m.3, and features Shimano drivetrains.

The Core 3 Izzo Photo: YT Industries

The heart of the Izzo starts with a carbon main triangle, paired with a UDH-compatible aluminum or carbon fiber rear end (Core 3 only). For increased versatility, the front travel is now upped to 140mm. More travel, a 65.7-degree head angle, and a 338mm BB height give added stability while descending. The size-specific chainstays (432mm S-L, 437mm XL-XXL) maintain balance as you head back up the hill.

The Izzo Core Geo Chart Photo: YT Industries

IZZO Core 1

$2499 USD / €2499 EU / £2499 GBP / $3499 CAN

The Izzo Core 1 Photo: YT Industries

The base level CORE 1 swings well above its weight class, with easy setup and reliability being paramount. The carbon mainframe matched to an aluminum rear end provides 130mm via a four-bar linkage. The suspension package from Marzocchi features a Z2 Bomber fork and inline shock, while the groupset is covered with a Shimano Deore setup. A Sunringle SR329 wheelset with 30mm internal width rims get wrapped up in Maxxis Minion DHR II tires. The finishing kit is all in-house from YT, and the bikes are actually specced with adequate droppers for each size. (100 mm (S), 125 mm (M), 150 mm (L), 170 mm (XL), 200 mm (XXL).

IZZO Core 2

$3299 USD / €3299 EU / £3299 GBP / $4499 CAN

The Izzo Core 2 Photo: YT Industries

The CORE 2 continues with the Hybrid Carbon mainframe but offers a higher end build kit. The RockShox Pike Select + fork with the Charger 3.1 damper offers HSC/LSC and wider rebound adjustment, and the Deluxe Select+ rear shock also gets a broader rebound range. The drivetrain remains Shimano, but it gets an SLX/XT mix, with SLX for the cassette, cranks, and derailleur and XT for the shifter, allowing for quicker shifting on the trail. The Core 2 gets Crankbrothers Synthesis XCT wheels and Maxxis DHR II tires, EXO casing up front, and EXO+ out back for extra protection. The finishing kit combines SDG, YT, and Race Face.

IZZO Core 3

$4499 USD / €4499 EU / £4499 GBP / $6299 CAN

The Izzo Core 3 Photo: YT Industries

The CORE 3 comes with the new Öhlins RXF36 m.3 fork. An updated chassis and reworked stanchions reduce weight and lower friction while upping the travel to 140mm for extra forgiveness on deeper hits. At the heart of the carbon fiber frame, the TTX1 rear shock gets the same HSC & LSC adjustments as the fork, helping adapt to the trail conditions and rider tendency. The DT Swiss XM1700 wheelset uses straight pull spokes to keep the weight low, while the hub ratchet system ensures maximum reliability and serviceability. Shimano’s workhorse SLX groupset again features the same setup as its Core 2 stablemate (SLX/XT), while the cockpit gets upgraded to the exclusive blacked-out Renthal Fatbar and Apex combination. The dropper is still YT’s in-house Postman dropper post. (100 mm (S), 125 mm (M), 150 mm (L), 170 mm (XL), 200 mm (XXL).

