That was another overarching narrative I found. On the other side of this demand is a supply chain that is not going to be able to keep up. And the disruption as COVID-19 spread through Asia earlier in the year has not helped. No shop reported delays in receiving small parts from distributors, but complete bikes tend to come with an extra day or two of delay as suppliers work on limited stock and delivery infrastructure is overwhelmed. But more than that, the bikes themselves are simply running low. Overwhelmingly, shops identified price points between $500 and $1,000 as the biggest growth area. That is a pretty narrow range, which means there simply aren’t that many bikes in the price point these new customers are looking for. Josh Travis is the manager at Phat Tire Bike Shop in Bentonville, Arkansas, and they saw this coming. “The only reason we’re as busy as we are is that we ordered a ton of bikes on our last order.” But that approach takes a lot of warehouse space, a lot of good credit and a lot of forethought. Not every shop has all three, so some brands have been able to pull back the curtain early on their new model-year bikes to meet demand. “Trek is starting to post 2021 models, which gives us a hint that they’re planning on bringing in their boatloads of bikes.”

Other shops have gone so far as to bring on entirely new lines when their existing ones were out of popular models. “We actually had to pick up another brand to get kids and family bikes. We picked up Jamis,” Mike McMillan tells me. McMillan owns Sunshine Cycle Shop, housed in a corrugated metal Quonset hut in Greenville, South Carolina. That location has made it hard for McMillan to balance safety and service. “This is South Carolina, and sometimes the message doesn’t come through as quickly here.” Sunshine is being exceptionally, but not unreasonably, cautious. Customers are served from outside the shop in a 10×10 pop-up tent. On rainy days, McMillan has a section of the store roped off where he can serve customers from within, but Greenville is a region where many people believe the lockdowns are unnecessary. “I think we’ve had, since this started, probably six or eight customers walk out on us.” That’s something no small business wants, boom or not. But that brings me to the other overwhelming thread among the shops I spoke with. McMillan is looking to protect his employees and his community. Most shops I spoke to are regularly cleaning surfaces, vigorously cleaning touchpoints on new and repaired bikes and, when necessary, allowing employees to work limited hours or take leave entirely until they feel it’s safe to return to work. We’ve said it before other times we’ve checked in with the retail landscape since all this started, but shops have an extremely difficult choice to make when weighing the health of their employees and the health of their business. In a time of crisis, they have the opportunity to thrive. It’s hard to say no. And more than that, the customers who are coming to their doors are coming with greater needs than you or I might. Chances are, you and I already have a working bike. Maybe two. But this new wave is populated by newcomers. People with little else to keep their family or themselves together. Providing for those customers is the definition of an essential service.