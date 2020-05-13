Whistler Bike Park’s Friday Opening Delayed

Whistler Bike Park announced on Wednesday that it would push its scheduled Friday opening indefinitely, although it does plan to open at some point this season. The park traditionally opens the Friday of Canada’s long May weekend, which this year, was May 15, but due the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, that won’t be happening. The park’s opening is nearly a national event among Sea-to-Sky mountain bikers in B.C., with groups of riders camping out days before in anticipation of being among the first on the lifts for the season-opener.

Whistler posted the following message on its Instagram account on Wednesday morning:

“Like you, we are eager to kick off the 2020 season in the bike park, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, our opening day of May 15th, will be delayed. Our team is hard at work coming up with a plan to reopen Whistler Blackcomb. We have to do it responsibly, under the guidance of the provincial health authority and working with our industry associations and stakeholders. Your safety and the safety of our employees and community is our first priority. When we do reopen, this careful and measured approach will be reflective of our new reality. We’ll have more in the coming weeks. Keep checking back here for the latest information. Together, we’ll get back to doing what we love in this new normal and we’ll have you riding the trails as soon as we can.”