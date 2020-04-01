Whistler Bike Park Opening Still On Track, For Now

The recent weeks have seen rapid-fire news of cancellations, suspensions and postponements of events in all corners of the world of cycling, from Sea Otter to the Tokyo Olympics. Suddenly, it’s become more remarkable to hear if a particular anchor of the mountain bike season hasn’t been disrupted in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. And for now, one of those anchors is Whistler’s opening day.

There is never a set-in-stone date for when Whistler Mountain will first fire up Fitzsimmons Express. It’s always penciled in for the Victoria Day long weekend, which, theoretically this year would put opening day on May 15. But if the snow dries up early, opening day can be far sooner. That was the case in 2015 when the gates dropped on May 2nd.

Of course, that decision wasn’t made on May 1st. There’s quite a bit of preparation to be done for getting the park ready for the season. Lifts have to be converted to carry bikes, signage has to be updated from reflecting ski runs over to bike trails and, perhaps most importantly, those trails need to be dialed. Not all at once, usually. Opening weekend often only sees partial access to lower-altitude trails, but there needs to be enough to draw the crowds. It is a massive effort, and one that is not far off.

We reached out to Vail Resorts Management, who is in charge of several mountains including Northstar, Park City, Breckenridge and, of course, Whistler. Marc Riddell is director of communications at Vail Resorts, and he was understandably cautious. “As you can appreciate, this is an evolving situation.”

Luckily, Whistler Mountain is surprisingly nimble. All of the preparation to go from one of the world’s most popular winter mountains to the most popular summer one can take as little as a month. “Mitigation work usually starts after we close Blackcomb for the season, around the beginning of May. So for now, we are status quo.”

Blackcomb announced it would end its 2020 winter season on March 17th, but of course, this year is far from usual. Vail Resorts isn’t about to deploy its workforce to start ramping up for the summer season right now. Not because they don’t expect to open on time, but because they are being cautious for the sake of their workers and their community. For now, much like the rest of the world, Whistler can only wait and see. “Reach out in the next three weeks and we’ll see where we are at then.”