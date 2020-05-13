Two months ago, bike shops were facing the same challenge as every other business: Stay above water when it seems the whole world is drowning. Many were preparing for a sort of hibernation, including putting a halt to the often huge speculative restocking orders that happen that time of year. For most shops, that hibernation lasted about a week. Then suddenly, bikes started selling like toilet paper, a phenomenon we just recently covered. Now, two months later, the world’s supply of new bikes is running out. Like toilet paper.

Although the disruption in Asia certainly hasn’t made things easier, none of the brands I spoke with were ready to point to China as the source of the problem. In fact, some weren’t ready to comment at all since no bike company wants to admit they don’t have bikes. Regardless, the problem isn’t on the production end. The interruption overseas was relatively short-lived, and production is back at capacity by now. Most of the western world came into this crisis with the inventory at about normal for this time of year. And time of year is a big factor because the shortage is partly seasonal. It’s springtime, and much of the world would be getting on new bikes now anyway. We’re also just a couple months from the end of many brands’ model year, which is an odd thing to say in the middle of May. It wasn’t always this way. The anchor of bike-release season used to be the Interbike trade show in September. But over the years, release dates slowly started creeping up the calendar. Now, some brands tease new high-end bikes as early as Sea Otter in April, with most releases happening in late spring and early summer, hitting the shelves soon after.

The model-year changeovers themselves used to happen differently too. Back in my shop days, I remember filling the shelves with closeout bikes as fall was on the horizon. New-bike sales would start to ramp up over Christmas and peak in spring and summer. We’d then bring in closeout models in fall, and the cycle would be ready to start again. That changed in 2008 and 2009. After the recession, brands were a lot more conservative with their production quantities. Knocking ten or fifteen percent off hundreds if not thousands of bikes at the wholesale level is not a good way to end the model year. Given the choice between taking a huge hit from discounts or running out of bikes in the middle of summer, many brands choose the latter. That gap in the supply chain was already hard for shops to deal with, and this sudden new rush has widened the gap considerably. It varies by brand and model, and thankfully, the mid-range and entry-level tend to face the fewest delays during model-year changeover because bikes in that category simply see less innovation. Lower-priced components aren’t released in new iterations as frequently. That’s part of how they’re lower-priced. “Higher-end bikes typically get more change, more technology and more delays,” says Kevin Noble, national sales manager at Kona. So, although they may be some of the first to be announced, they’re often the last to arrive. A couple brands told me they expect to see their first 2021 bikes in that entry-level category sometime in June, but many of the shops I spoke with will be waiting for most of their popular bikes until July or, in some cases, as late as October.