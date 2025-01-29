Check out highlights from last weekend's big air festival in Queensland, New Zealand.

It was a weekend of ripping and remembering this past weekend in Queenstown, New Zealand, as mountain bikers came together to honor local freeride legend Kelly "McGazza" McGarry at the 2025 McGazzaFest. McGarry is probably best known for his 72-foot canyon gap backflip that won him the Best Trick Award at the 2013 Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah. He suffered a fatal heart attack at age 33 in 2016 while riding the Fernhill Loop Track near Queenstown.

Check out these videos from this year's 72-hour freeride party that benefits local Queensland MTB non-profits.

McGazzaFest 2025 started Friday with a mass start group ride down Hammy's and Original trails in Queenstown, where McGarry was known for overtaking as many riders as he could on the trail on their way to the Atlas Bar, Queenstown's "MTB Bar."



"It’s all about living the weekend the way Kelly lived every day – full of action, energy, and riding in all his favorite spots," the festival says on its website.

Saturday saw a chainless downhill bike race and Kids Airbag Jam followed by the Dream Jam in Wynyard Bike Park, where McGarry perfected his big air techniques.

In addition to remembering the beloved McGarry, festival proceeds support the Queensland Mountain Bike Club and the Kelly McGarry Foundation that supports riders and trails in New Zealand.

If you want to join the party next year, dates for next year's expanded Queenstown Bike Festival and McGazzafest are Jan. 16-25, 2026.