Downhill racer Connor Clifford took his first win of the year at the Southwest Regional Gravity Championships first round in Nevada this past weekend, and he has the video to prove it. He also had the fastest time of the weekend in all classes.

“I have been putting in a ton of work to get ready for the 2025 downhill season with training and bike prep," Connor told BikeMag. "After a rough 2024 season with lots of crazy mechanical issues, I wanted to come out of the gate swinging in 2025. I decided that my 2024 bike was just a little too big for me, so we sold it and ordered a new Pivot Phoenix. Since it won’t get here until March, I borrowed my Dad’s 2020 Santa Cruz V10 for this race. I really wanted to win the race in the 15-16 Cat 1 class, but I thought I might be able to get the overall fastest time if I could put down a good run. So that was the goal. While I made a few small mistakes in my run, I was able to lay down a fairly clean run and get a 3:42 which would get me fastest time of the day, and get me $100 from Trucker Co for the fastest junior time. I turn 16 tomorrow (1/24), so that made for a great birthday week!”

Wearing Bib 33, Clifford won the Downhill Cat. 1 Men 15–16 with a time of 3:42.30, the fastest time of any competitor in any category. Second place went to Statlin Simington of Las Vegas with a time of 3:48.46, and Luca De Mas of Tucson took third at 3:55.70. Full results from the Downhill and Super D races can be found here.

Clifford's 2024 first-round time last year was 3:52.89 earning him 5th place, and he took 4th overall for his category in the series. Watch Clifford's winning 2025 first-round run:

The USA Cycling-sanctioned event took place at Bootleg Canyon Gravity Racing in Boulder City, Nevada, Jan. 17–19. There are two more races in the championships on Feb. 14–16 and Feb. 28–March 2. Racers with the top three times will win medals and prizes from sponsors Intense Cycles, TruckerCo.com and Odi Grips.

SRGC Course Map

To celebrate his victory Clifford rode Upper Ginger Trail, which he calls "likely the most difficult mountain bike trail in the state of Nevada." If Clifford is saying that, chances are it is.

Clifford races with the Outlaw Bike Team out of Utah, coached by Tyson Henrie. Starting out 10-years ago in BMX, he quickly rose through the ranks and became a factory sponsored rider alongside Olympian Corben Sharrah on Daylight Cycles. In 2018 Connor placed 4th in the UCI World Championships in Azerbaijan, ranking him 4th in the world for all BMX racers his age. He's been racing mountain bikes full-time for the past five years. BikeMag looks forward to keeping an eye on this young, already accomplished downhiller.