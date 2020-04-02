Trust Performance Suspends Operations

Hopes that the linkage fork may finally gain acceptance in the mountain bike industry have just been put on hold. Word went out on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd that Trust Performance would be suspending its operations with no definite date on when it will return and what form it will take if that happens. Trust suffered interruptions in its manufacturing because of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, and then there were further interruptions to its stream of capital as that outbreak went global and investors tightened their pursestrings. Below is a statement from Trust Performance, and we at Bike share in their emotion. The minds involved in the founding of Trust made for some incredible potential. And the brand took the kinds of risks that were once left only for small manufacturers without the resources to truly commit. We hope that the momentum they built will not go to waste.

Photo Credit: Trust Performance

We started Trust Performance in 2015 with a vision of building products that bring spirited outdoor athletes more fun and camaraderie. Our core focus from the outset was on reimagining and re-defining suspension technology; at first in mountain bikes with other industries thereafter. As you might imagine, our plans hinged on raising multiple rounds of capital to fuel our ambitions for incredible design, engineering, manufacturing and customer/dealer support.

2019 was a breakthrough year. We surpassed 1,000 units sold, we saw steep growth in dealer and distributor sales, and we saw four of our best-ever sales months at the end of the year. We had great momentum based on key demand metrics, brand awareness, and community enthusiasm.

But 2020 brought a number of unexpected factors, starting with the shut-down of key parts of our Asian supply chain following Chinese New Year due to coronavirus. In February, demand slowed considerably as macro fears about the economy started to rise. Then, finally, severe negativity in the investment markets shut down our ability to gain access to capital. This was at a point where we needed increased liquidity to carry us through a critical moment in our business. It all added up to a perfect storm that slammed right into us.

As a result of the overwhelming effects of the coronavirus and evaporated capital markets, it’s with incredible disappointment and a heavy heart that, effective immediately, Trust Performance is taking a pause and suspending operations until we address our capital needs. We are utterly and completely gutted. We have given every waking hour over the past few months to find a path forward, but to no avail. Trust Performance, like the rest of the world, will be a different company when life is back to normal.

For those who own a Trust fork and need service going forward, please contact Suspension Syndicate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

We’re grateful for the community of people who encouraged and supported our unique design and innovative technology. In stepping away, we wish everyone health and safety. These trying times are a great reminder to make the most of the moment with those you enjoy most.