It’s no surprise that people are politically mobilized right now. We’re surrounded by reasons to get involved. And by “we,” I include mountain bikers. Bike parks, resort communities and event organizers are struggling due to COVID-19. Likely changes to the Supreme Court could reverse measures that brought down the cost of private health insurance. And many of us have lost our trails or even our homes to yet another record fire year.



That last issue will probably be what motivates riders to get involved, but it’s by far the most overwhelming (if you need convincing of the connection between a warming planet and mountain biking, see Scorched Earth). Humanity’s role in climate change will not be undone by just one country let alone just one president or just one congressional term. And it makes just one vote feel pretty insignificant. But that’s exactly why we’re taking this opportunity to mention that today is National Voter Registration Day. It’s never about one vote. That’s true in a literal sense because all 435 house seats, 33 of 100 senate seats, 13 governorships and countless local measures are being decided on this November. You will cast more than one vote. But to get all touchy-feely, this is about us trusting that we’re not alone in how we want things to be done, and taking the long view on doing them.

Maybe you don’t need convincing, but that’s not necessarily what National Voter Registration Day is here to do. If you go to the site, there are simple ways to make sure you’re registered, get set up to vote by mail or to identify where you can vote in person. And if you’ve already got that handled, it’s also a way to learn how you can volunteer to help in the election. Not the kind of thing we’d be pushing for in any other year, but this isn’t like any other year. Please, however you plan on doing it, vote by November 3rd. The sooner the better.