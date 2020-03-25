1: Experiment with different suspension and geo settings.

Hopefully, you like your bike. Hopefully it's got the perfect geo and suspension for you and your trails. Hopefully every bit of it is dialed just how you want it. But how can you be sure? Now, heavy disclaimer here: Part of this new paradigm we're living in is how important it is to stay out of the hospital. Don't go all-out shredding after making a bunch of drastic changes. In fact, don't go all-out shredding right now anyway. But maybe just look at your setup from a different perspective and go try it on for size. Now that you won't be holding up the group while you stop for the third time because the nose of your saddle is just a little to the left, take advantage of it.



If your frame has a flip-chip adjustment, how much time have you really spent in each setting? Have you ever considered moving one of your 2.5-millimeter headset spacers from below your stem to above it to get your weight just a little more over the pedals for climbing? Or maybe going the other way to find a little more forgiving position on the steep descents? Maybe now is the time to try angling up your brake levers to see if you like where it puts your elbows. Or nudging your saddle forward to see if your knees can stay comfortable when sitting further over the cranks. And while you're at it, is most of the time you're in the saddle spent on the climbs? Maybe angle the nose down a little. And then a little more. Take your time. Nobody's waiting.



But really, the most time-consuming experiments involve suspension setup. Make a habit of bringing a small tape measure and a shock pump with you on your lonely outings, and occasionally pull over to do some sag-optimizing. Tunes are trending lighter these days. Have you ever tried speeding up your rebound until it's just a little bit too fast? Spend half your ride like that, then half your ride back the way you ran your suspension before. You might learn something. And if you want to get really advanced, you could do some mid-ride volume-spacer adjustments. Of course, this is probably better to do when isolating yourself at home. Chances are, your garage is a cleaner environment than the top of your favorite descent. But if you want to do back-to-back runs with multiple setups, solo rides are the way to do it. Just bring whatever you need to get into your shock or fork, though keep in mind the extra weight you're carrying when evaluating what you're feeling. And you'll also want to bring a clean rag to wipe any dirt or debris away from the area around your shock before you go opening it up on the trail. You're doing field surgery, so keep it clean. And if you need to remove any shock hardware to access the air can, bring a clean container to store them in while you're making changes.



Basically, mix things up a little. You'll never know what you like until you've tried it.