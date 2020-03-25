By now, all of us have heard public health officials urging, in many cases ordering citizens to keep their distances from each other. At the same time, few regions in the U.S. or Canada have put an outright ban on hiking or mountain biking. For some of us, these two facts are perfectly compatible. Some of us are fine or even prefer riding alone. But for the more social among us, here’s a short list of things that tend to be easier, or at least less complicated, when flying solo.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It