Gee Milner has built the world's lightest mountain bike

In the latest installment of Dream Builds, Gee Milner has built a Mondraker Podium RR SL with some of the lightest and coolest components imaginable to create a fully ridable hardtail mountain bike that weighs just 5.68kg, or just under 13 lbs. For those who might not know, the UCI weight limit for World Tour road racing bikes is 6.3 kg, and getting a mountain bike below that limit is quite an accomplishment.

This incredible puzzle has been assembled over the course of two years and features some of the most sought-after and bespoke components on the market. Very few parts of this build would even be recognized by the average mountain biker or be affordable.

Th bike includes a complete Darimo cockpit and seatpost, Trickstuff brakes, GrigorioCarbonio crankset, PORTE rims laced to Extralite hubs with carbon spokes, and fully tuned Shimano XTR derailleur; there aren’t really any components that haven't been carefully considered. Surprisingly, one of the most standout bits of kit on this build is the classic WTB indexed handlebar shifter, which might look out of place on another build. But on a weight-weenie build like this, it just makes sense.

We recently shared the Specialized Epic that Fairwheel Bikes built. At 17.5 lb (8.02 kg), it might be the world's lightest modern full-suspension mountain bike. Milners Mondraker's build is in a class of its own, though. While it might not have some of the amenities expected from a modern mountain bike, it's still fully ridable and feather-light. This sub-6 kg weight is achievable thanks to the absence of a dropper post, one less suspension component to worry about, and a hand-picked selection of bespoke bits.

You can watch the entire relaxing build process below.