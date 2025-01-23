Skip to main content
News
Gee Milner has built the world's lightest mountain bike
image caption
Gee Milner has built the world's lightest mountain bike

Gee Milner Has Built the World’s Lightest Mountain Bike

This hardtail mountain bike weighs less than a Tour De France road bike.

In the latest installment of Dream Builds, Gee Milner has built a Mondraker Podium RR SL with some of the lightest and coolest components imaginable to create a fully ridable hardtail mountain bike that weighs just 5.68kg, or just under 13 lbs. For those who might not know, the UCI weight limit for World Tour road racing bikes is 6.3 kg, and getting a mountain bike below that limit is quite an accomplishment. 

This incredible puzzle has been assembled over the course of two years and features some of the most sought-after and bespoke components on the market. Very few parts of this build would even be recognized by the average mountain biker or be affordable.

The Darimo seatpost and collar on the world's lightest mountain bike
The Darimo cockpit on the world's lightest mountain bike

Th bike includes a complete Darimo cockpit and seatpost, Trickstuff brakes, GrigorioCarbonio crankset, PORTE rims laced to Extralite hubs with carbon spokes, and fully tuned Shimano XTR derailleur; there aren’t really any components that haven't been carefully considered. Surprisingly, one of the most standout bits of kit on this build is the classic WTB indexed handlebar shifter, which might look out of place on another build. But on a weight-weenie build like this, it just makes sense.

The tuned Shimano rear derailleur on the world's lightest mountain bike
The vintage WTB shifter on the world's lightest mountain bike

We recently shared the Specialized Epic that Fairwheel Bikes built. At 17.5 lb (8.02 kg), it might be the world's lightest modern full-suspension mountain bike. Milners Mondraker's build is in a class of its own, though. While it might not have some of the amenities expected from a modern mountain bike, it's still fully ridable and feather-light. This sub-6 kg weight is achievable thanks to the absence of a dropper post, one less suspension component to worry about, and a hand-picked selection of bespoke bits. 

You can watch the entire relaxing build process below.

OneUp Components Clip Pedal
News

These Are the Thinnest Mountain Bike Clip Pedals in the World

The neuhaus solstice hardtail mountain bike
News

Bike Frame Expert Thinks He Built the Perfect Hardtail Mountain Bike

Sturdy Cycles Titanium 3D printed crankset
Gear

These Might Be the Coolest Mountain Bike Components in the World.

Chromag hardtail bikes in Pemberton BC
News

The Hardtail Mountain Bike Is Perfect for Winter Shredding.

Worlds Shortest MTB Cranks
Gear

What's It Really Like Riding the World's Shortest Mountain Bike Cranks?

Dylan Stark crashing a mountain bike
News

How Dangerous Is Mountain Biking?