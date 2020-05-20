With few exceptions, bike warranties cover the original owner only. It’s yet another reason why there’s generally a lot of trepidation in the used carbon bike market. It’s already a big transaction to be done with no oversight and no opportunity for redress if things go wrong. But then you add the potential for frame failure, and it starts to feel downright risky. Not only is there no telling what a used bike has been through before yo got it, but carbon warranties on new bikes are getting better and better. So, The Pro’s Closet, a broker in high-end used bikes, came up with their own warranty on the carbon bikes they sell.

That “warranty” is very different from what we’re used to, though. Instead of getting a replacement frame, The Pro’s Closet enlists the help of a neighboring carbon-repair shop, Broken Carbon in Boulder, Colorado. As of May 19th, 2020, all carbon bikes sold by The Pro’s Closet will be covered for 12 months. The purchaser will be entitled to one free repair of any riding- or transportation-related damage, excluding negligence like the ol’ garage-roof trick. And there’s unlimited coverage of any damage deemed to be a manufacturer defect during that 12-month period. The Pro’s Closet isn’t offering the coverage retroactively, so only bikes purchased on or after May 19th are covered. And it is purely a structural repair. There’s no painting or stickering involved. But The Pro’s Closet is expecting a 14-day turnaround on repairs, and instead of your warranty frame hitting a landfill, it’ll be hitting the trails again.

Check out the fine print and FAQs on The Pro’s Closet carbon warranty page.