The Inspiring Self-Supported MTB Adventure of Matthew Fairbrother

“Can I turn the pedals over one more time? I had a point to make,” Says Fairbrother as he recounts one of the most challenging of the six-day adventure—an Adventure where he would ride the NZ MTB Rally completely self-supported. The NZ MTB Rally has 27 stages and gives riders an epic taste of New Zealand enduro racing. Racers are treated to shuttles via helicopters, boats, and 4X4s to reach the start of each stage, but Matthew chooses to do things differently.

Matthews gear for the 6 days. Photo: Mons Royale

No stranger to pushing his limits, Matthew has embarked on similar missions while racing in Europe. Fairbrothers' story is inspiring, even if you aren’t in love with mountain biking. Matthew has already had a lifetime of adventure at just nineteen years old and recognizes the importance of pursuing uncomfortable moments and seeking the silver linings in everything, and this journey is no different.

On day two, Matthew needed to complete an entire leg of the race and kayak himself 50km across the bay to the next camp spot. “As it got harder mentally, the dolphins came out and guided me. They were next to me; it felt like they were there to tell me I would be okay,” Matthew recounts. “My mind was going a million miles an hour, and I couldn't wait to get back to land.”

The dolphin messengers guiding Matthew Photo: Mons Royale

Matthew experiences incredible moments of self-determination and resilience throughout this journey to push onward. With the constant reminder that other competitors were being shuttled throughout the stages, Matthew does not let these reminders get to him and uses the doubt as fuel to keep pushing on.

Cold late nights and freezing early mornings, chocolate milk, burgers, and a ton of gumption kept Matthew plugging away and battling inner demons at the start of each day. Averaging 110km each day and climbing the equivalent of two Mt. Everest over the journey, Matthew held it together to prove a point to himself and no one else, ultimately winning the event overall. “The mission was done; I completed it. But I want to go out and find out what my potential actually is.” Watch Matthews incredible journey in the video below.

Matthew's total ride time: 87.5 hours

Matthew’s total distance: 584kms (365 miles) 50km in a kayak (31 miles)

Matthew's total elevation: 18,800m (61679.79 feet)