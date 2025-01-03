An Injection of Talent for the Giant Factory Off-Road Team

The Giant Factory Off-Road Team has assembled a talented squad of cross-country and downhill athletes, with its sights set high in 2025. At the end of 2024, the team made key acquisitions, including XC superstar Alan Hatherly from South Africa and the talented brother duo of downhill racers Jakob and Dane Jewett from Canada.

“I’m proud of the momentum the team is carrying right now,” said Giant Factory Off-Road Team Manager Sebastian Boyington. “Last season was the second year that we achieved World Cup podiums across each discipline, in elite and junior categories, and with new and returning athletes alike. We’re excited to welcome our new teammates and carry that energy forward into 2025.”

Hatherly joins the team in a combined program with Giant’s World Tour road racing partner Team Jayco AlUla and plans to compete in most MTB World Cup races throughout the year. Hatherly will also be gaining valuable experience on the road with the Australian-based Team Jayco AlUla, thanks to the joint partnership.

Alan Hatherly joins the Giant Factory Off-Road Team Photo: Giant Factory Off-Road Team

“I am incredibly excited for this new chapter in my cycling career and very grateful for the opportunity to ride for [Team Jayco AlUla ownership group] GreenEDGE Cycling for the next two seasons,” Hatherly said. “Combining road and MTB is new and refreshing, and I am really looking forward to where this journey can go.”

The signing of the Jewett brothers is a decisive move, with Jakob having just left a successful partnership with Pivot and Dane graduating to the Elite ranks in 2025.

With World Cup podiums and national championships, 2024 was a successful season for the Giant Factory Off-Road Team's DH crew. This year, the squad looks to continue its success by adding the Jewett brothers to strengthen its roster. Jakob Jewett, the current Canadian elite men’s national champion, and his younger brother Dane Jewett will join Rémi Thirion and Luke Meier-Smith to complete the 2025 DH roster.

Jakob, age 21, won the Canadian Open DH race at Crankworx Whistler last year and finished second at Crankworx Rotorua in New Zealand. “I’m super excited to be joining the Giant Factory Off-Road Team for 2025 and beyond,” Jakob said. “I’ve already had a handful of days on the Glory Advanced DH bike and it’s feeling good! I’ve set my goals high for the upcoming season and I’m ready to put in the work. With support from the team, I’m more motivated than ever.”

Jakob’s brother Dane, age 18, was a consistent World Cup podium finisher in the junior men’s category and finished fourth overall in the series and is shooting for at least two top-20 finishes in 2025.

The Giant Factory Off-Road Team looks pretty dialed for 2025, and these recent additions are serious fuel for the fire.

2025 Giant Factory Off-Road Team