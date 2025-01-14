This Bike Brand Offers Bespoke Steel Bikes Without the Price Tag

On a mission to make affordable USA-made bikes, Stinner Frameworks announced the Refugio as the newest addition to its affordable Select line of bikes. Like all Stinner bikes, every Refugio Select is fabricated, painted, and built in Santa Barbara, CA. The Refugio has ample tire clearance, UDH compatibility, and a finishing kit and drivetrain that prioritize reliability so riders can get out and explore whatever, whenever.

Ready and willing to tackle singletrack and the pavement on the way. Photo: Stinner Frameworks

The Carrizo Select was the first model that Stinner announced in the Select line of bikes. This family is Stinner's way of making its world-class bikes available to those who don’t have the luxury of a fully custom bike but still want to support a domestic manufacturer making high-quality bicycles. The Refugio Select is the newest addition to Stinner's affordable bike line, borrowing from the Custom Refugio's ethos but taking a more utilitarian approach to keep the platform affordable. The Refugio Select uses different tubing in six different off-the-shelf sizes to keep the price down and forgoes the custom, paint, decal, and build options and material choices found on the custom Refugio.

The Carrizo is Stinner Frameworks All-Road option, which means that it rides the line between a road bike and a gravel bike but doesn’t put all its eggs in one basket. The Refugio, however, is all-in on gravel and adventure riding, and is well-equipped to get rowdy on the trail but will also have the efficiency to get you to and from the rowdiness with ease and comfort. Load it down for overnight bikepacking trips or solo single-day epics in the woods; the Refugio is an explorer's best friend. Room for up to 50mm tires lets you cram comfy rubber into the dropouts while having fender mounts, routing for a dynamo light, and three accessory mounts on the fork. There are very few boxes this bike doesn’t check off for the rider who has been stricken with wanderlust.

The range of stock sizing is wide and tailored to fit just about any rider tempted to swing a leg over. Frames start at 50cm and grow up to 60cm, and they are available in two colorways inspired by the gorgeous biome that is their birthplace. Trailhead is a subtle ash-green, sage-adjacent color that mimics the Santa Ynez mountains in the fall. The Lake colorway is likely a nod to Cachuma Lake, which can be reached via Refugio Road outside Santa Barbara, the bike's namesake. Both color options are powder-coated for a lifetime of durability with a paint-matched carbon fork.

The Stinner Refugio Select Geometry Chart Photo: Stinner Frameworks

Despite being the affordable or budget option, the Refugio Select doesn’t just use whatever tubing is available. The Refugio Select is crafted using a mix of triple/double-butted Columbus Zona and Life Steel tubing, which gives it a ride quality tuned and tailored for rugged off-road adventures without feeling like a noodle while on the road or powering up climbs in the double digits.

The Refugio Select is available as a frameset or complete build. The frameset, which retails for $1,695.00, comes with a fork, front and rear axles, all the frame bolts and accessories, and a custom Stinner Select seatpost clamp. The complete build retails for $3,995.00 and will be clad in Easton EA50 alloy bars, stem, seat post, and a WTB Silverado saddle. The drivetrain is full SRAM, Apex shifters and brake calipers slow things down, and the GX Eagle T-Type derailleur and 10-52t cassette let you winch yourself up any climb you might encounter while the wheels are trustworthy DT Swiss G1800 Spline wrapped in WTB Resolute tires in a plush 50c width.

Made in the California sun, but comfortable in the PNW moisture. Photo: Stinner Frameworks

Stinner put a lot of thought into the type of rider who would be looking at the Refugio Select. Those who are after a fully custom build will be happy to hear that you can run not only any SRAM AXS or mechanical groupset on this frame, but Di2 12-speed Shimano or 12-speed 1X mechanical groupsets will also play nicely with any other mechanical 1X drivetrain with full-length cable housing. As long as you have a crankset with a minimum chainline of 47.5mm, pretty much any one-by groupset will bolt right onto the Refugio, but keep in mind that the Refugio Select is optimized for flat-mount hydraulic brakes. While many mechanical flat-mount disc brakes will work well (TRP Spyre, Growtac Equal), some do not work well due to how the cables need to route (Paul Klampers) and should be avoided unless you like fussing with pad contact adjustment.

Modern mountain bike drivetrains are common in gravel these days - and I'm okay with it. Photo: Stinner Frameworks

Stinner is pumping out fresh air with the Select line of bikes, shying away from headset cable routing, proprietary standards, and tear-jerking price tags. Instead, the brand sets riders up to get out, ride, and inspire new adventures on a bike handmade by people who care about the journey and the destination, realizing you can’t have one without the other. Is it only a matter of time before we see Stinner introduce its hardtail mountain bike to the Select family? It would be an exciting progression for the brand as it expands into more "stock" offerings, and by the looks of it, the brand will be offering the same off-the-shelf options in titanium sometime in February 2025. Despite all the rumblings of bad news in the bike industry right now, it's nice to see a domestic brand continuing to grow.

All Stinner bikes are proudly handmade in the USA. Photo: Stinner Frameworks

Explore the Refugio Select at Stinnerframeworks.com

Frameset Specs

Headset: Upper: ZS44/28.6 - Lower: EC44/40

Seatpost Diameter: 27.2

Bottom Bracket: BSA 68mm

Max Rotor Size: Flatmount 160mm