Specialized Introduces the 38.25-Pound Turbo Levo SL

A motor is a motor. At least, that’s the position held by the National Forest Service, dozens of local and state governments and more than a few riders. And it’s true. I checked. Every dictionary that I could find uses the same definitions for the word “motor” as it does for the word “motor.” I challenge you to find one that does not.

But when we at Bike heard Specialized would be releasing the lighter-weight, lighter-powered Turbo Levo SL, we agreed that this new motor might bring with it, if not a new definition, a new meaning. Put aside for a moment the legal and political opposition many of us may have to electric mountain bikes, and simply consider the emotional opposition. The complaint that it’s not really mountain biking. That it’s not challenging. That electric bikes stifle creativity on the trail. But what if there were one that didn’t quadruple your power on the climbs. And what if it weighed only a few pounds more than a traditional, motor-less bike? Could you then call it a mountain bike?

Many will still say no. After all, a motor is a motor, so it is therefore a motorbike. But isn’t it at least more of a mountain bike? And if it is, could that threaten the absolutism that fuels much of the e-bike debate here in the U.S.? Truth is, we have no idea. But we’re going to try and find out. Bike senior writer, Ryan Palmer has been riding a Levo SL, and once he’s good and ready, he’ll help tackle the philosophical questions that this bike has us asking. But for now, we’ll help tackle the simpler ones.