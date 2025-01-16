RITUAL Mountain Bike Film Tour Announces Dates and Venues for 2025

The RITUAL Mountain Bike Film Tour celebrates mountain biking’s best films with a nationwide tour. It was launched in 2020, shut down by COVID-19, and relaunched in Spring 2024 to bring the mountain biking community together with stunning visuals and exciting stories. In 2025, RITUAL will expand to hit big screens in 23 mountain towns in its second year and showcase epic adventures, legendary lines, and creative storytelling. The tour will begin in March 2025 at The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina, and wraps up in April at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“In 2024, we held screenings in ten mountain biking destinations in addition to dozens of partner events, and the reception from riders across the county was stellar,” said Chris Keig, Co-Founder of RITUAL. “Based on an outstanding inaugural year, we’re doubling down to bring these stories to more mountain biking fans across the country.”

Mark your calendar for this year’s events, which will unite the community around stunning cinematography and captivating stories in the country’s most legendary mountain biking cities and venues.

March 6: Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

March 7: Knoxville, TN - The Relix Venue

March 9: Greenville, SC - The Camelot Theater

March 11: Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

March 13: Bentonville, AR - Meteor Guitar Gallery

March 19: Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

March 20: Ogden, UT - Peery’s Egyptian Theater

March 21: Park City, UT - Park City Brewing

March 25: Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre

March 29: Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub (2 shows)

April 1: Portland, OR - McMenamins - The Mission

April 4: Seattle, WA - SIFF Cinema Downtown

April 8: Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater

April 10: Missoula, MT - The Wilma Theater

April 12: Bozeman, MT - The Ellen Theater

April 14: Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

April 15: Fort Collins, CO - The Lyric Theater

April 17: Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

April 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway Theater

April 23: Madison, WI - The Marquee Theater

April 24: Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater Screening Room

April 25: Grand Rapids, MI - Wealthy Theatre

Fifty partner shows have also been confirmed for this year. RITUAL’s Affiliate Program allows community organizers to bring one of mountain biking’s most compelling events to their hometowns, to raise funds for causes of their choice by hosting their own RITUAL premier experiences.

Guaranteed to make your fingers itch for the grips, RITUAL is poised to host this year’s hottest mix of soon-to-be-released films and recent classics never before seen on the big screen. The two-hour show consists of two segments and an intermission, featuring a dynamic mix of films ranging from 20-minute long-form stories to three-minute shred flicks rooted in adventure, inspiration, and spectacular cinematography from emerging and proven independent filmmakers.