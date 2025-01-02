2025 Team Rosters Are Rolling Out: Here Is the Santa Cruz Syndicate

We’re steadily receiving team announcements for 2025, a welcome change from the announcements of teams folding and riders being left without support. The Syndicate was one of the first teams to announce its 2025 roster officially and unveiled the crew on social media to kick off the new year.

The team sees the retention of a number of the 2024 ensemble, like Nina Hoffman, Laurie Greenland, and Jackson Goldstone, and welcomes Ellie Hulsebosch and Felix Griffiths to the fold for what should be an incredible year for the team.

Let's meet the cast of the 2025 Syndicate.

Nina Hoffman Photo: Santa Cruz Syndicate

Nina Hoffman

Thuringia, Germany

Nina began her World Cup campaign in 2018, and by 2020 had established her own eponymous team and won a World Cup. Today, her incredible trajectory continues, and she has already won Fort William in her first year on the Syndicate. Nina is among the most inspiring women in DH racing, and with continued support from the Syndicate, 2025 will be another great year.

Laurie Greenland Photo: Santa Cruz Syndicate

Laurie Greenland

Bristol, United Kingdom

The surfing, skating, bmxing Bristol native is already an accomplished racer, and the Syndicate is an excellent place for him to continue honing his skill. Laurie has already hit the team running with scorching race runs, podiums, and dominant qualifiers.

Jackson Goldstone Photo: Santa Cruz Syndicate

Jackson Goldstone

Squamish, British Columbia

He was the only rider to win two World Cup rounds in 2023 and nearly won the World Cup Overall in his first Elite year. In years to come, we will all regard Jackson as a once-in-a-generation athlete. Goldstone has signed with The Syndicate until 2029.

Steve Pete Photo: Santa Cruz Syndicate

Steve Pete

Sheffield, United Kingdom

Head Coach and athlete “Peaty” is a legend in his own right, with 17 World Cup wins, three World Cup overalls, and a World Championship title, just a few highlights in his illustrious career. No rider is more experienced or better placed to support Greg and mentor Nina, Laurie, and Jackson.

Ellie Hulsebosch Photo: Santa Cruz Syndicate

Ellie Hulsebosch

Aotearoa, New Zealand

After the announcement that the Union Race Team would close up shop, Ellie was without a team for 2025. Thankfully, the Santa Cruz Syndicate quickly swooped in and signed the young, talented racer from New Zealand. With a stellar 2024 season, things are looking very promising for Hulsebosch as she joins the impressive roster at the Syndicate.

Felix Griffiths Photo: Santa Cruz Syndicate

Felix Griffiths

United Kingdom

Felix has previously raced with Madison Saracen, but with the team's operations halting in 2025, the Syndicate quickly signed this talented racer and offered factory support for 2025. At just 16 years old, already brimming with talent, and paired with guidance from Pete, Griffiths's future is bright.