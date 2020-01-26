Ruben Alcantara is Doing Something Strange with BMX Bikes

Ruben Alcantara is the kind of BMXer that you, as a mountain biker, should know. If there’s one thing he’s famous for, it’s wallrides, something far more familiar to us than the other, more technical feats in 20-inch freestyle. But Alcantara’s wallrides are often pretty damn technical. And more distinctly, they’re often pretty damn huge. He has a talent for executing impossible airborne connections between inclined bank A and vert wall B, regardless of the angle or distance. If you were to say “Ruben Wallride” to a BMXer aged between 30 and 45, they will know exactly what you mean.

Alcantara got his first real taste of mountain biking 13 years ago on a trip to Whistler. Like most BMXers, he dreamed of riding his 20-inch* on Dirt Merchant. Also like most BMXers, he knows that would probably be a bad idea. So, apparently over the past several years, he and also-legendary BMXers Garrett Byrnes and Mike Bennett have been experimenting with front and full-suspension on BMX bikes. I say “apparently” because all that we know about it is from the only two posts by an Instagram account, @fingerscrossedbmx. They show Alcantara, Byrnes and Bennett on terrain that you would need something a little more than what they would take to the streets. Exactly how much more is a bit of a mystery until we get some info from the source.

For now, we just have these stills from the short social edit that Fingers Crossed posted on Saturday. It’s a teaser for what looks like a video series, but it sure seems like they’re launching a brand. The video features a number of mountain-inspired bikes of varying levels of protptype-ness. On one, a bottom-bracket-pivot like the ones you’d see on bikes like the old Cove G-Spot is welded to the boxy aluminum rear end of an old GT BMX race bike. On another, some steel contraptions bolted to a RockShox Argyle’s lower legs mount the front tire flush agains the brake bridge as if the fork were made for that wheel size. *Speaking of which, these might be 22-inch wheels. There’s a growing but still fringe movement in BMX to go to the more forgiving ride of 22-inch wheels instead of the standard 20. And of course, they’re nearly all running disc brakes, which have never taken hold in BMX. Some versions of the bikes are nearly polished to be on store shelves tomorrow. Polished enough that we’re hoping that Fingers Crossed might actually be going to market with this missing link between BMX and mountain biking. Until we hear more, here’s all we can see that they have cooking. They will probably present more questions than they’ll answer.